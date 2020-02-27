|
Dorothy May Shipe
Aug. 28, 1925 - Jan. 11, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Dorothy Shipe, age 94 passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Pittsburg. Dorothy was born and raised in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1942. She worked for Pittsburg Unified School District for more than 20 years before her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed being with family, friends, taking trips to Lake Tahoe, reading, watching the SF Giants and SF 49er games.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter Judy, sons Jim (Patrice), Jeff (Linda), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Babe" Shipe and son Jay William Shipe.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00pm in the social hall at the Community Presbyterian Church in Pittsburg.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2020