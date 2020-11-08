Dorothy (Dottie) McElhineyJuly 10, 1926 - August 25, 2020Resident of Santa Rosa, CADorothy (Dottie) Mae McElhiney, 94, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa, CA on August 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 10, 1926 in Joplin, MO to Michael Joseph and Laura Mae McInerney. At a young age, her family moved to Tillamook, OR, where she graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and worked at McInerney's Jewelers, which her parents founded. In 1944, Dottie married Harvey Grant McElhiney, who was serving in the US Navy. For the next 14 years she traveled and raised her growing family as a Navy wife. In 1958, the family settled in San Marcos, CA, then moved to Oakland in 1970. In 1974, she moved the family to Hayward, her home for over 30 years before moving to Sonoma County to live out the remainder of her life.Upon moving to the Bay Area, Dottie worked for Head Start and Project Intercept before taking the long-term position of Dept. Secretary for the Anthropology Department at CSU Hayward, from which she retired in 1992. She also worked for the CE Smith Museum of Anthropology at CSUH where she took great interest in the many projects of the department and museum. In 1984, she organized A Vision of Peace Through Young People's Art involving over 600 entrants from East Bay schools and displayed at the museum. For 15 years Dottie enjoyed working with the many professors at CSUH, helping her work-study and grad students, and sharing her wisdom.Dottie was committed to finding ways for all people to live in peace. She advocated for social justice and fairness, and was devoted to early childhood development. She raised her children to value people over things. She advised them to think critically, do your own research, and speak up for what is right. Her love of nature could be seen in her love of Yosemite, the beach, and in the beautiful gardens she created, which were beneficial to wildlife. Dottie was a writer and an artist and loved to create intricate beaded necklaces for family and close friends. She also loved music and delighted in attending concerts with her family.Dottie was predeceased by her daughter Julie Mae and her son-in-law Steve Lutes. She is survived by her children Kathryn Lutes, Mari Martinez (Mike Vontoure), Michael McElhiney, Jenny Sue Taylor (Paul), Brian McElhiney (Cindy), David McElhiney, and Margaret McElhiney. She also leaves grandchildren Whitney Fuller, Mary Martinez, Maya Solis, Julie Martinez-Wytch (Louis), Crystal Schimpf, Patrick McElhiney, Sal Martinez (Stephanie), Chris Martinez (Linda), Shannon McElhiney and Brianna McElhiney. Great-grandchildren Mathew Jones, Andrew Boylan, Ivy Carter, Cheri Carter, Calvin Carter, Cheyenne Carter, Kori Wytch, Diego Martinez, Olivia Martinez, Eli Martinez and Skylar Martinez.A Celebration of Life for Dottie will be held at a future time. Her remains will rest at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Hayward, California.