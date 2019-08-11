|
Dorothy McKeever
June 21, 1932 - August 2, 2019
Walnut Creek
Dorothy (Deedie) Flynn McKeever passed peacefully in her home at the age of 87. She is survived by her children Mark, Christine (Robert), Michael, and Eileen (Richard); cherished granddaughters Katelynn, Kristen, and Kally; her brothers Dick, Jim (Christine), and Tom (Carol); sisters Jean, Margie (Phil), Kathy, a Dominican Sister of Peace, and Carole (Richard); as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Luke, brothers Bill (Pat) and Mike (Jessica), and her sister Patricia, a Sister of Mercy.
Dorothy was born in Rochester, NY, to William J. and Margaret M. Flynn on June 21, 1932, the second eldest of eleven children. She attended Mercy High School and went on to receive her nursing degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing. Deedie met her husband Luke in Rochester. They moved to California a few years later when Luke accepted a transfer while working for Eastman Kodak Co. Both Luke and Deedie shared many great times with the friends they made over the 58 years they resided in the Bay Area.
Deedie was a valued volunteer for over 38 years at John Muir Hospital Walnut Creek at the North Lobby Information Desk. One of her fellow volunteers recently stated upon meeting her son, "Your mother is a legend here!"
The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at John Muir Medical Group and Hospital in Walnut Creek, Diablo Valley Oncology, and Bass Infectious Disease Medical Group, who not only provided outstanding care, but preserved our mother's quality of life for many years. The family also thanks Wilson Estrada and Hospice East Bay Team 3 for the compassionate care they provided during the last weeks of our mother's life.
Luke and Deedie wanted their ashes scattered in the Truckee River, which flows to and from places they both loved, in a private ceremony. Donations can be made to Sisters of Mercy, Dominican Sisters of Peace, Andrew Center, or St. Michael's Woodshop.
