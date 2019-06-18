Dorothy McNamee Collins

Nov. 2, 1923 - May 1, 2019

Resident of Albany

Dorothy McNamee Collins, 96, a longtime resident of Albany, died peacefully in her home May 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charlie Collins Sr, daughter of the late Charles "Casey" McNamee and Enid Antonio McNamee. She was born and raised in the Republic of Panama. Dorothy traveled to the Bay Area, with two of her children as a young navy wife in 1949. As a homemaker and military spouse, Dorothy held down the fort raising four children. She was a volunteer at St. Columba school in Berkeley. She had fond memories of assisting at and baking for various school events. Dorothy opened her home over the years to many relatives relocating to the Bay Area. In later years, Dorothy became an avid gardener brightening the neighborhood with her colorful garden. She loved Latin American music and continued to dance into her nineties.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Charles Collins (wife Pamela), Kermit Collins, of Hercules, and Alain Collins of Florida. She was preceded in death by her daughter Inez Collins Vigil, (Husband Joseph Sr) of Suisun City. Dorothy was the sister of the late: Ferdinand McNamee, Vernon McNamee, Laurel McNamee Couch, Joyce McNamee Gressel, Felix McNamee and Charles McNamee Jr. She is survived by her sister Lillith McNamee Engley, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was laid to rest during a private funeral service on May 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo. Donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to her neighborhood church St. Ambrose, Berkeley.





