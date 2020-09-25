1/1
Dorothy Parks
1924 - 2020

August 6, 1924 - September 17, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
With saddened hearts we announce the death of Dorothy Lilian Parks (née Burridge) of Brentwood, California. Dorothy passed quietly on September 17th at age 96 with her family by her side.
Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, James Joseph Parks, along with her siblings Winifred Mosher, Kathleen (Babe) Bowes and Sidney Charles Burridge. She will be missed dearly by her family, including her children Joseph, Gerry, Anne, Mathew and Thomas, her 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was born in Auburn, New York to Sydney and Martha Burridge (née Jacobs) as the third of four children in 1924 where she spent her early years. She married James Parks at the age of 19 in 1944 and went on to enjoy a life lead by family and dedicated community service. Dorothy's passion of contributing to her community included years of volunteer service in New York, New Jersey, California, Arizona, Nevada and Illinois, where she helped to open the Newman Catholic Student Center. In addition to her charity work with local schools and churches, Dorothy had a love of gardening, antiques, knitting, and adoring pets she kept throughout her life.
Outdoor services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch, California. Viewing on October 6th from 4-8PM. Mass will be October 7th at 1PM with a viewing before from 11AM.
As condolences and in lieu of flowers, her family request that donations be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
OCT
7
Viewing
11:00 AM
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
2 entries
September 22, 2020
Love you Aunt Dorothy will remember all the good times we had when we visited you will certainly be missed. Your Goddaughter Carol Ann. My love to Joe Gerry Anne Matthew and Tom God Bless you all ❤
Carol Francher
Family
September 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
