Dorothy R. Callender

September 6, 1921 - March 13, 2019

Resident of Moraga

Dorothy was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to John and Louise Marich Radanovich and raised in Gary, IN. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her brother, Daniel (Milica), sisters Beth (Teddy) and Louise (Peter), and nephew Ron. She is survived by her daughter Nan and son-in-law, Bob, niece Melissa (Ron), and nephew John (Celeste).

Dorothy attended Central Normal Teachers' College in Danville, IN. She worked as a medical assistant-secretary for several years before meeting Jack, her husband of 62 years. They married in Little Rock, AR, in 1948, then traveled extensively in the Midwest with Jack's job. They moved to the Beverly Hills area, in Chicago, along with their daughter, Nan. In 1960, they moved to Oakland, CA, in the Oakmore area, and resided there until 2008 when she moved to Moraga Royale to be with Jack. She practiced real estate for several years in the Bay Area and also volunteered at the Oakland Naval hospital. Dorothy was a wonderful spouse, mother, friend, and neighbor. She spent her final years at Moraga Royale, enjoying the camaraderie of the staff and residents.

She enjoyed reading, history and politics, golf, walking, fly fishing, cooking, sewing, and vacationing in Kapalua, Maui, and at the Feather River Park Resort near Blairsden, CA. Dorothy will be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity, thoughtfulness, and kindheartedness. At her request, a private burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, CA.

The family greatly appreciates the care provided by the Moraga Royale and the Hospice of the East Bay staff.

If so inclined, make donations in Dorothy's memory to ( ) or Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, Moraga, CA (www.holytrinitymoraga.org).





