Dorothy Radanovich
April 2, 1920 - July 6, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Dorothy Radanovich passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on Monday, July 6, 2020 with her daughter at her side. She will be remembered as gentle, kind, compassionate and generous with a great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, parents Tom and May Klimovich and brother Mitchell.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter Diana and son-in-law Jim Orlich.
The family extends gratitude to the many CNA's, RN's and friends at Generations Skilled Nursing Center Walnut Creek for 6 years of devoted and loving care!
Interment services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Serbian Cemetery, 1801 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 commencing at 1pm.
Due to COVID restrictions, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice
