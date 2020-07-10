1/
Dorothy Radanovich
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Radanovich
April 2, 1920 - July 6, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Dorothy Radanovich passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on Monday, July 6, 2020 with her daughter at her side. She will be remembered as gentle, kind, compassionate and generous with a great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, parents Tom and May Klimovich and brother Mitchell.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter Diana and son-in-law Jim Orlich.
The family extends gratitude to the many CNA's, RN's and friends at Generations Skilled Nursing Center Walnut Creek for 6 years of devoted and loving care!
Interment services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Serbian Cemetery, 1801 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 commencing at 1pm.
Due to COVID restrictions, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice.


View the online memorial for Dorothy Radanovich



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Interment
01:00 PM
the Serbian Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved