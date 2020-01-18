|
Dorothy Roberts
Apr. 25, 1934-Jan. 4, 2020
Walnut Creek
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, David, and daughter-in-law, Kathy. She is survived by sisters, Kay Alter, Edna Haggerty, Joanne Haller, and Cheryl Palmer, children, Cindy(Joey)Silberman, Keith Roberts, and Linda(Robert)Williams, grandchildren, Bobbie, Whitney, Rachel, James, and Max, and 6 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by many adoring family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 12:00pm-4:00pm at Heather Farms Lakeside Room, 301 North San Carlos Dr, Walnut Creek.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 18, 2020