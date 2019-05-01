Home

April 20, 1923 - April 24, 2019
Walnut Creek
Dorothy was born in Los Angeles to Chet and Helen Treichel & relocated to Oakland shortly thereafter. She was a graduate of Oakland HS. She married Jed Crane in 1943. They were together for 73 years before he died in 2017.
She & Jed lived for many years in Rossmoor active in golf, lawn bowling, bridge & the Oakland HS & Cal alumni groups. She was especially proud of winning the Women's Golf Championship and her Hole-in-One! Dorothy was active also with Children's Hospital, Lincoln Child Center, John Muir Hospital & most especially with several youth diabetes organizations.
She & Jed enjoyed many travel adventures here & in Europe & Asia. She was an accomplished bird watcher & created welcoming places for birds throughout her life.
Several years ago, they relocated to Byron Park . They enjoyed making new friends and participating in many activities. Dorothy continued an active life there with many special friends until a week before her death.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters Marilyn Morrish (Bob) & Nancy Crane, granddaughter Lynne Drake (Colin) & great grandson Bobby, cousin Elliot Carlson & nieces Virginia Clover, Sheila Baraze, Sharn Matusek & Lynda Matusek.
Dorothy loved her family & enjoyed being with friends. She could pick a winning slot machine better than anyone! She brought good company & fun to every activity.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Youth Families.
Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2019
