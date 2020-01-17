Home

Dorothy Walker


1923 - 2020
Dorothy Walker Obituary
Nov. 17, 1923 - Jan. 4, 2020
Vacaville
On Saturday, January 4th 2020 Dorothy Marie Walker, loving Wife and Mother of three children passed away at age 96.
Born in Los Angeles but 55 year resident of El Sobrante and Vacaville, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Donald Smith Walker and son Rodman Clay Walker. She is survived by her son Dale Walker, daughter Martha Pierce, daughter-in-law Susie Walker, son-in-law William (Bill) Pierce, 6 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to Solano County Library Foundation. (https://solanolibraryfoundation.org)


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020
