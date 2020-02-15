|
Dottie Somersett Berck
August 22, 1932 - February 11, 2020
50 year resident of Pleasanton
Dottie went to her rest surrounded by loving family at Kaiser Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. She will be remembered by all as an outgoing vivacious woman who had a smile and a hug for everyone she met.
Dottie was born in Camden, Arkansas to Deleta Patterson and Irvin Williams. Her father's work advancements moved her across the country through Savannah, Georgia, Kansas City, Kansas, and Seattle Washington before settling in Oakland, California at the age of 15. She graduated from Oakland High School at the age of 16 and went on to attend San Francisco Community College for a year before entering the workforce. There she met her first husband, David Somersett, while employed at Bank Of America. Following their marriage in 1955, they moved from San Leandro to Hayward where they raised two wonderful children, Dwight and Dorri. The family bought a new home in the up and coming Del Prado area of Pleasanton in 1969 and quickly became established members of their community.
Dottie became a loyal and contributive employee of Allied Brokers where she rose to the rank of Executive Vice President and oversaw property management.
Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Bill Berck, her former husband and the father of her children David Somersett, her son Dwight (Joy) of Portola Valley, her daughter Dorri Cavestri (Bruce) of Murphys, and four grandchildren; Andrea Gerton, Daniel Gerton, Scott Somersett (Becca) and Christine Somersett.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her church, Trinity Baptist Church, 557 Olivina Avenue, Livermore. A celebration of her life will follow with an opportunity for friends and family to share Dottie's life experiences. Interment at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward will be at 10:30 AM on Sunday, February 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate donations to the to honor her step-father Joe Smith who suffered with the disease.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020