Doug SchultzAugust 1, 1942 - July 29, 2020LindaleDoug Schultz, age 77 of Lindale, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He was born August 1, 1942 in Beloit, Wisconsin to the late Sidney Alvin Morris and Elta Pauline (Funk) Schultz. Doug has lived in Lindale for the last 13 years where he was a member of LifeSource Community Church. He served his country in the Unites States Navy and was a retired Pastor and Missionary of 52 years. Doug was a Presbyter for Assembly of God Church's in California, the Vice-President of the International Correspondence Institute, and spent 19 years as a Chaplain for police and fire departments serving the last 9 with the Lindale Police Department. Doug enjoyed journaling, fishing, taking family and friends water and snow skiing, riding ATV's through the mountains of Montana and watching movies with Judi. He is preceded in death by his brother, Maynard Schultz and son, Donald Schultz. Doug is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judi Schultz of Lindale, Texas; daughter, Robin Bailiff and husband, Russell of Lindale, Texas; brothers, Keith Schultz and wife, Donna of Colcord, Oklahoma, Royce Schultz and wife, Carol of Loveland, Colorado; sisters, Marilyn Martinez and husband, Tony of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Gail Sheafor and husband, Chris of Ft. Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Austyn Bailiff, Lauren Lucas, Amber Bailiff, Alec Bailiff, and Aleigha Bailiff; 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home