Douglas Edward Maahs
July 3, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2019
El Cerrito
Douglas Maahs passed peacefully at the age of 86. A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Lavertia Maahs, first wife Naydene Maahs, and nephew Craig Harkins. Survived by wife Shirley Maahs, sister Marjorie Harkins, children Michael Maahs, Frances Fulwiler, and Teena Vrabel, along with step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Harbor Beach, MI and served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Berkeley Fire Dept., in retirement he loved traveling, spending time with family, and sharing jokes. In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made in Doug's memory to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019