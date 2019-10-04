Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Maahs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Edward Maahs


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Edward Maahs Obituary
Douglas Edward Maahs
July 3, 1933 - Sept. 18, 2019
El Cerrito
Douglas Maahs passed peacefully at the age of 86. A devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Lavertia Maahs, first wife Naydene Maahs, and nephew Craig Harkins. Survived by wife Shirley Maahs, sister Marjorie Harkins, children Michael Maahs, Frances Fulwiler, and Teena Vrabel, along with step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Harbor Beach, MI and served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Berkeley Fire Dept., in retirement he loved traveling, spending time with family, and sharing jokes. In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made in Doug's memory to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.


View the online memorial for Douglas Edward Maahs
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.