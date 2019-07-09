Douglas Gordon Aitken Capt. - US Navy

June 18, 1922 - May 28, 2019

Danville, CA

Doug, 97, passed away peacefully at home in Danville, surrounded by family and wife of 71 years.

Born in Ohio, he moved to Palo Alto, CA. in 1938, as family was from the East Bay and Mt. Hamilton. Doug earned Eagle Scout in '39, graduated from Paly High '40, and San Jose State (SAE Fraternity) and joined the Navy in '42. He was an Ensign aboard the USS Hadley when, in May '45 at Okinawa, they shot down a record 20 kamikazes and were hit by 3 more in 90 minutes. He remained close to all his shipmates the rest of his life, organizing reunions every 2 years.

In 1948, he married Jeanne Maynard (Stanford '47). Together they raised 3 children and enjoyed an adventurous Navy career. With their children, Nancy, Susan and Doug, they enjoyed cross-country road trips, camping, hiking, scouting and many family reunions and holidays.

Doug and Jeanne moved to Danville in 1970, and found a spiritual home at Community Presbyterian Church (CPC). Doug retired from active duty in '74 but remained as a civilian, retiring again in 1984. He was awarded the Navy Civilian Distinguished Service Medal after 42 yrs of service.

After retiring in '84 he and Jeanne traveled the world, hiked the Sierra and volunteered in the community. Doug was active in the Masonic Lodge. His favorite times were spent at home gardening, swimming and being the hub of family and holiday gatherings for decades.

He is survived by his wife, their daughter Nancy Aitken Zadroga of Costa Rica, son Doug (Brigitta) of Danville, son-in-law Larry Simon (Ivy) of Pleasant Hill and devoted grandchildren: Frank Zadroga (Johanna) of Fla, Dr. Rebecca Zadroga of Minneapolis, Dr. Cristine Quarrey (Chad) of San Jose, David Zadroga (Angela) of Flagstaff, Claire Tsougarakis (Nick) of Pleasant Hill, Jill Simon of Pleasant Hill and Catherine Aitken of Danville. And they are proud of their 5 great grandkids!...Dillan, Max, Avonlea, Miciela, Zoe and Edrielle.

Doug joins in Heaven with his parents, sister Barbara, daughter Sue, and many family and friends. Burial was at Oakmont Memorial Park, Pleasant Hill, and a Celebration of Life service will be at CPC 10 am on August 17th.





