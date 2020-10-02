Douglas M. Lee
September 16, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Douglas Macarthur Lee, loving husband, father, and grandfather, sadly passed away at his home in Danville, CA. at the age of 77.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Kees & his father, Marion Lee. He is survived by his wife, Dianne, his Sisters, Marian & Marilyn. 4 Children, Christy, Joe, Jean, and Michael. 9 Grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Aubrey, Joshua, Joey, Elizabeth, Jacob, Chloe, and Alexander.
Doug was born in Hayward, CA. When he was 17, he joined the Navy. He spent 6 years total, 4 years active duty at the Brooklyn Ship Yard and on the USS Constellation and 2 years reserve. While in the Navy, he developed a passion for music and learned to play the guitar. Doug also worked as an electrician for Western Electric for 7 years. In 1970 he opened his first music store in Fremont, CA. Then he moved his business to Dublin eventually opening locations in San Leandro and Monterey. Doug loved working at the music stores and enjoyed every aspect of the business, especially getting to know people. He loved sitting with people, talking or just playing guitar. He had a great passion for helping others and always lent a hand where needed.
His legacy is celebrated with 50 years in business. Doug enjoyed many different sports in life. Fishing was his favorite. He would travel to different locations to find his favorite spots. He loved water skiing at Lake Berryessa, camping in his RV in Half Moon Bay, and snow skiing in Tahoe. In addition to outdoor sports, he was accomplished in martial arts and earned a 4th degree black belt. He also loved traveling with his wife, Dianne of 44 years. They enjoyed many adventures together and were always ready for more! Doug enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and always looked for every opportunity to get us together. Above all, he truly loved his family.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
At this time, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you donate to the Lazarex Cancer Foundation. Please visit: https://lazarex.org/ View the online memorial for Douglas M. Lee