Douglas Steven Jones
Sept. 14, 1958 - Feb. 22, 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Doug was born in Berkeley, CA, to Donna and Kenneth Jones. He was a 4th generation Walnut Creek Native. Doug got the Hole Shot to Heaven and crossed his final finish line on his favorite day of the week; Supercross Saturday. He passed away peacefully in the early morning hours after an all-night gathering of his loving extended family at his bedside.
Doug was a 1977 graduate of PHHS where he excelled in football and track. He got his first mini bike as a young boy and thus began his lifelong love of all things motorcycle. He raced Motocross and ATV for many years and was known as "Dougie Dirt" on the track. Some of his most cherished lifelong friendships were forged with those who shared his passion for a fast dirt track full of whoops, jumps and berms. Doug began a successful business; Western Tree Service, when he discovered that he had a talent for climbing and sculpting trees. In more recent years he became a skilled carpenter.
Waiting to meet him at the finish line in heaven as they always did in life; his father Ken Jones, brother Dave Jones, grandparents Anna and Pappa White, Berniece and Clinton Jones, and his faithful dog Norton. Doug leaves behind in a cloud of dust; his mother Donna Jones, son Wesley Jones, sister Jan Jones - Edminster (Gary), step-brother Chris Ranger, uncle Robert White, aunt Marilyn Gover, grandson Zayden, nieces and nephews, Garrett, Whitney, Hannah, Addy and Max and his dog Floyd as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hulls Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94595 (925) 934-5400. Doug will be laid to rest alongside his dad, brother, grandparents and great-grandparents in Alamo Cemetery at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020