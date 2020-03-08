East Bay Times Obituaries
Drew Phillip Macdonald


1975 - 2020
Drew Phillip Macdonald Obituary
Drew Phillip Macdonald
September 17, 1975 - March 3, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Alameda
Drew Macdonald passed away in Alameda March 3, 2020 at the age of 44. Drew was the beloved husband of the late Corina (2015), Loving son of the late Daniel (2017) and Pamela (2014) Macdonald, Brother of the late Tracy (2015) Macdonald. He is the nephew of Richard Segal of Alameda. Drew worked for many years as an automobile mechanic. He was a lifelong resident and graduated from Alameda High School. Memorial services will be held Wednesday March 12, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak Street, Alameda. Interment private, Home of Eternity Cemetery, Oakland. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
