Duane A. Peterson
1928 - 2020
Duane A. Peterson
April 20, 1928 - July 12, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Duane A. Peterson passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, after a short illness. Duane was born on April 20, 1928 in South Dakota. He was married to Betty Louise Freeman of Concord, California, and they had three children. Following retirement from the Air Force in 1971, the family moved to Concord. Duane worked as a Civilian at Alameda Naval Air Station until his retirement in 1993. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the VFW and NARFE. He will be missed by all. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private memorial service with immediate family only in attendance on Monday, July 27th at 5:00 pm. Extended family and friends are invited to attend this service by Zoom. For more information please email DuanePetersonMemorial@gmail.com. Express condolences oakparkhillschapel.com


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel
