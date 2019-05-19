|
|
Duane Benson
April 3, 1945 - April 30, 2019
Former Resident Pinole, CA
Memorial services were held for Duane "Dewey" Benson, age 74 of Sebeka, Minnesota on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00pm at Nimrod Community Hall in Nimrod. Military Honors were provided by the Elmer Goche V.F.W. Post #3922 of Wadena, MN. Interment was held in West Lyons Cemetery, Verndale, MN.
Duane is survived by his wife Diana of Sebeka, MN; daughters Stacy (Ryan) Swatek of Onalaska, WI & Jessica Pomey of Oakland, CA; son Curtis Benson of La Crosse, WI; and two grandchildren, Emma (15) & Benson (14) Swatek.
View the online memorial for Duane Benson
Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019