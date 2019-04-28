Duane "Norm" Norman

February 14, 1931 - April 13, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

Duane Norman passed away on April 13th, 2019 in Pleasanton, CA at the age of 88. He was born in Kindred, North Dakota to parents, Arnold Norman and Clara Bergh and was the oldest of three children. The family moved to California in 1936 and settled in Hayward. Duane graduated from Hayward Union High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Oriskany and saw action during the Korean War. This service was followed by a 35-year career at Clearprint Paper Company in Emeryville.

He married the love of his life, Sandra Creech, on June 25th, 1961 and moved the family to Pleasanton in 1976. He lived an active lifestyle and enjoyed skiing, biking, and playing soccer. He also had a passion for gardening and loved visiting his family, friends, and neighbors to deliver tomatoes and oranges.

Duane is survived by his daughter Kathy Schoendienst, his son Greg Norman; and his grandchildren, Katie, Erin and Amy Schoendienst, and Taylor and Ben Norman. He is also survived by his sister, Doreen Flores. Duane was preceded in death by his brother Doyle Norman and his beloved wife Sandy. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street in Pleasanton.





