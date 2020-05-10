Dulcie C. DukeJan 17, 1938 - April 22, 2020Resident of Bay PointOn the evening of April 22nd, 2020, at the age of 82, Dulcie Duke peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Dulcie was born on January 17th, 1938 in Macau and raised in Hong Kong, China. In 1960 she came to the United States and raised her 3 wonderful daughters. She was a janitorial supervisor for ABM for many years until she retired to care for her elderly mother.Dulcie was truly a one of a kind person and to know her was to absolutely adore her. She was truly the inspiration of the family and put the golden standard on what it was to love and protect her own. She always put all her children and grandchildren before herself and did anything she could to help. Dulcie cherished being surrounded by her loved ones and there was nothing more beautiful than to see her smiling when she was happy. She loved Elvis, karaoke, Yahtzee, dancing, holidays, God and above all else, family. Although Heaven has gained an angel, her loss here is immeasurable. She will be sorely missed for the remainder of our lives.Dulcie was preceded in death by her parents Duarte and Marie Goularte, her brother Joseph Goularte and her great granddaughter Olivia Cross. She is survived by Sister, Ollie Lund; her 3 daughters Chris (Richard) Cross, Cindy (Rory) Knutsen and Connie (Michael) Gray; her grandchildren Sonny (Tracy) Flamont, Keith (Kelsie) Cross, Trevor Knutsen and Emily Knutsen, and her great grandson Theoren Flamont. A memorial will be TBD for a later date.