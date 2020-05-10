Dulcie C. Duke
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dulcie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dulcie C. Duke
Jan 17, 1938 - April 22, 2020
Resident of Bay Point
On the evening of April 22nd, 2020, at the age of 82, Dulcie Duke peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Dulcie was born on January 17th, 1938 in Macau and raised in Hong Kong, China. In 1960 she came to the United States and raised her 3 wonderful daughters. She was a janitorial supervisor for ABM for many years until she retired to care for her elderly mother.
Dulcie was truly a one of a kind person and to know her was to absolutely adore her. She was truly the inspiration of the family and put the golden standard on what it was to love and protect her own. She always put all her children and grandchildren before herself and did anything she could to help. Dulcie cherished being surrounded by her loved ones and there was nothing more beautiful than to see her smiling when she was happy. She loved Elvis, karaoke, Yahtzee, dancing, holidays, God and above all else, family. Although Heaven has gained an angel, her loss here is immeasurable. She will be sorely missed for the remainder of our lives.
Dulcie was preceded in death by her parents Duarte and Marie Goularte, her brother Joseph Goularte and her great granddaughter Olivia Cross. She is survived by Sister, Ollie Lund; her 3 daughters Chris (Richard) Cross, Cindy (Rory) Knutsen and Connie (Michael) Gray; her grandchildren Sonny (Tracy) Flamont, Keith (Kelsie) Cross, Trevor Knutsen and Emily Knutsen, and her great grandson Theoren Flamont. A memorial will be TBD for a later date.


View the online memorial for Dulcie C. Duke



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved