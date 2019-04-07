Dwayne "Paul" DeBeaumont

Aug 1, 1966 - April 3, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Paul DeBeaumont, 52, died Wednesday, April 3, while working at Tri-City Concrete. A lifelong Bay Area resident, Paul was a loving husband to Lori Wagner, father to Tyler DeBeaumont and grandpop-pop to Aubree Lynn, 2. He is also survived by his parents, John and Cathi DeBeaumont; brother Roy Maddox (Lisa Maddox); sister Dana DeBeaumont; and, nephews Mac and Oliver Hightower, Joseph Rivera and Jake Wagner.

Paul was a catcher in the Continental Little League. He graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School (1985) where he was a star athlete before joining and working his entire life at the family business, Tri-City Concrete. He loved spending Fridays with his granddaughter, Aubree, where they sang "Wheels on the Bus" together. Paul was a self-proclaimed Fact or Crap champion, although his family knew better.

Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 12, at Oak Park Hills Chapel, 3111 North Main Street, Walnut Creek. Those wishing to do so may make donations in memory of Paul at the Limbs for Life Foundation, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/limbsforlifefoundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Tax Identification Number (EIN) 73-1422414, that helps individuals receive prosthetics that cannot afford them.





Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019