E. Lum


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Lum Obituary
E Lum
Feb. 25, 1949 - Feb. 18, 2019
Oakland
Genie (aka E, Lum, Lummy) lost her fight with cancer. She enjoyed life to the very last minute, even having a steak and lobster dinner at the hospital sent by the Nelsons. She loved all kinds of sports especially fishing and hunting. When cancer took her strength, she took up the sport of gambling with her friends Shirley, Kathleen, Shelia, Jill, and Natalie. She also loved to throw parties at her bar with the help of her friend Tom. She is survived by her sister Catherine Wong and brothers Gokway and Roland Lum. She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019
