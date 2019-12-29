Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for E. Gatterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. W. "Bill" Gatterer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. W. "Bill" Gatterer Obituary
E. W. 'Bill' Gatterer
Castro Valley
Devoted family man, long time Castro Valley resident, Bill passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 90, with his wife of 68 years, Beverly, and family by his side. In addition to Beverly, he is survived by his children Gail (David), Bill (Kathy), Joan and Gar, and grandson Jake. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at act.alz.org.


View the online memorial for E. W. 'Bill' Gatterer
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -