E. W. 'Bill' Gatterer
Castro Valley
Devoted family man, long time Castro Valley resident, Bill passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 90, with his wife of 68 years, Beverly, and family by his side. In addition to Beverly, he is survived by his children Gail (David), Bill (Kathy), Joan and Gar, and grandson Jake. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at act.alz.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019