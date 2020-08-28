Earl J. McCarthy Resident of San Ramon On Monday, August 17th Earl passed away peacefully in the loving embrace of his family at home in San Ramon, CA. Cherished husband of over 30 years of Carmen. In every way but blood, a devoted father of Joseph (Chris), Christina, and Roland Cavagnaro. Dear grandfather of Tony Steele, Sierra Cobry, Angela Cavagnaro-Lillard, and Sarah Nilson. Adored brother of Philip McCarthy. Survived by many caring relatives, friends, and neighbors. As a senior in high school (Balboa, Fall '62), Earl began working as an usher at The Cow Palace, and for The Giants as a ticket taker. He joined the game day staff for The Niners when they moved to the Stick in 1971. He worked every season they were there, the vast majority of the time in a supervisory role. Earl's interest in horses and cars were two major aspects of his entire life. Working in the auto industry for over fifty years he finished his career as a new car inventory control manager with Sunnyvale Ford. We want to thank Steve and Denise for their continued support. Earl's love of horses and all things western brought him to be involved with The Rowell Ranch Rodeo. He served on their board and gave over two decades of his life to the promotion and development of the event. Earl had a joyful time attending the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City and later in Las Vegas for many, many years. Earl sustained a great faith in God as a member of St. Elizabeth's Parish in San Francisco, and later at Saint Joan of Arc in San Ramon. His gentle warmth, quiet courage, and loving spirit has always been a source of strength to his family. We rejoice in the time God gave him to us. Our rock, our precious E. J. be at peace. We will love you "now and forever". Erin Go Bragh! We wish to thank Sandra for the amazing homecare she gave and the Martinez Kaiser Hospice Team for the respect, compassion, and grace given during Earl's final days. Bless you all! A vigil service was held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. Earl was laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma, CA. Donations may be made to your favorite charity
.