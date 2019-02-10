Earl Leon Groce

Oct. 25, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2019

Oakland, CA

Earl Leon "Paw Paw" Groce, 87, of Oakland CA, passed away at home surrounded by the love of his wife on January 28, 2019.

He was born in Nears Goldsboro, Maryland on October 25, 1931. Earl graduated from Woodstown High school, and attended Temple University in Philadelphia. He also earned certificates from San Mateo Junior College.

He was married to Minnie M. Groce on October 31, 1977. Where he shared almost 42 years of many memories with her until his death.

Earl Leon "Paw Paw" Groce a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge he took on a career in security working for KTVU Channel 2 news station, Zone, and the Oakland Bus Yard.

He was a member of The Knights of St. Peter Claver, and an Usher at St. Louise Bertrand Catholic Church until his illness.

He is survived by his wife Minnie M. Groce. His children from a previous marriage to the late Mary Groce are David (Jeanette) Groce, Pamela (Wilbur) Jones, and Michelle "Terri" Groce, stepson Dharyl (Carol) Shelbourne, many grandchildren& great - grandchildren, seven siblings, and a host of nieces and nephews, family and close friends.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m on February 12, 2019 at St. Louise Bertrand Catholic Church (1410 100th Ave., Oakland, CA. Military burial services will be held at The Chapel of the Chimes (32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA) following mass. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit our website https://hayward.chapelofthechimes.com/obits/earl-l-goce/.





