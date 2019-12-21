|
Earl Meyer Goldman
January 3,1939 ~ October 23, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Earl Meyer Goldman passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019 with his loving wife Zenaida at his side. He leaves behind his daughter Karen, her husband Doug Williams, their children Trevor and Chloe, his son, David and his children Tyler and Ryan. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Aaron and Genevieve. He spent a short time in Texas before he moved to California with his mother and younger brother Arthur. He graduated from Albany High School and UC Berkeley where he majored in Business, married Barbara and settled in Concord, CA, where he raised his family.
Earl was an entrepreneur. He started Earl Goldman Insurance in his garage and grew it into a major presence in Concord. He once owned a laundromat, co-owned a radio station, acquired and grew Nitty Gritty Cookbooks and founded Mariposa Press. Earl had a passion for creating a downtown for Concord including a revitalized Todos Santos Plaza. He worked with local politicians for improving Concord's infrastructure and volunteered his time for years to the redevelopment process.
Earl believed in giving back to the community and donated to numerous causes throughout his life including the Concord Junior Optimist baseball league, Mount Diablo Hospital and Friends of Camp Concord. Earl enjoyed traveling the world, including China, South Africa, Europe, Russia, Israel and Costa Rica but held a special fondness for Yosemite National Park. Into his 70's Earl hiked the trails and enjoyed camping in the Valley and Tuolumne Meadows. He was a local sports fan and a Golden State Warrior season ticket holder for over 44 years, traditionally dining at the Oakland Grotto before each home game. He enjoyed the arts, theater, ballet, music, museums and movies. Earl always had a positive attitude, a love of learning and was an avid reader. Godspeed Earl Goldman, you changed the world, you loved your community and family and leave this world a better place. Your positive attitude and smile will forever be missed.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019