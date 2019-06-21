|
|
Earline Ritchel
Dec 5, 1928 - June 17,2019
San Pablo
Long time resident of San Pablo has passed away..Earline has been a volunteer and a Board member of the San Pablo Senior Center for many years. She was survived by her children Judy Beggs, Walter Watt, James Moore and deceased Edward Watt. Earline was proud of her 11 grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Grave side services will be held Monday June 24 at 11:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Oakland Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on June 21, 2019