Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Oakland, CA
Earline Ritchel


Earline Ritchel Obituary
Earline Ritchel
Dec 5, 1928 - June 17,2019
San Pablo
Long time resident of San Pablo has passed away..Earline has been a volunteer and a Board member of the San Pablo Senior Center for many years. She was survived by her children Judy Beggs, Walter Watt, James Moore and deceased Edward Watt. Earline was proud of her 11 grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.
Grave side services will be held Monday June 24 at 11:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Oakland Ca.


Published in East Bay Times on June 21, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.