Eddy Louie
Apr 9, 1960 - Mar 19, 2020
San Mateo
Eddy ("Ed") Chung Louie, 59, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at a hospice care home in Redwood City, CA, following a 5 year battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his two sisters and his partner.
Ed is the youngest son of Nathan and Nancy Louie of Fremont, CA, and is survived by his parents. He is also survived by his partner of 20 years, Mark Harmon, of San Mateo. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Chinny Law, Kent Louie, and Fanny Khun, and by 3 nephews and 3 nieces, all from the greater Bay Area. He is deeply loved by his parents, partner, siblings, nephews and nieces, and throughout his life he returned that love to them always.
Ed was born in San Francisco, and grew up in Fremont, attending Fremont public schools. He graduated from Washington High School in Fremont in 1978. He spent a great deal of his youth working at his parents' restaurant, Cathay House, in Fremont. He attended the University of California – Berkeley, and graduated in 1982 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He continued his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received a Masters in Chemical Engineering in 1985. He held various positions with biotechnology companies in the greater Boston area for 10 years before returning to the Bay Area in 1995 to work in companies in the biopharmaceutical industry. He most recently served as Senior Director of Manufacturing and Site Head at Pearl Therapeutics (now AstraZeneca) in Redwood City.
In his free time, Ed enjoyed many activities. He had a life-long passion for baking and preparing decadent desserts for family gatherings. He was fond of exploring new cuisine and he considered himself a foodie. He was an avid reader and enjoyed continuously learning about new cultures and languages. He loved to travel and, in addition to extensive travel in California and the United States, he was fortunate to visit China, Italy, France, England, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Canada and Mexico for pleasure and/or for business.
An immediate family service will be held for Ed on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the chapel in Piedmont Funeral Services in Oakland, followed by interment at a family grave at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland. There will be a celebration of Ed's life once the family can practice social closeness. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that any memorial contributions in Ed's honor be donated to the ().
View the online memorial for Eddy Louie
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020