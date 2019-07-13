|
Dr. Edgar Kwan
June 7, 1954 ~ July 6, 2019
Resident of Lafayette, CA
On Saturday, July 6th, 2019 Dr. Edgar Kwan loving husband, father of 3 children passed peacefully after battling lung cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. Edgar was born on June 7th, 1954 in Canton, China and later immigrated to Oakland, CA at age 13. After graduating from UC Berkeley, he received his Medical Degree from UC Davis in 1980, and practiced medicine in Rossmoor for 35 years. Edgar was a Christian who loved traveling to scenic and exotic destinations. He enjoyed hiking and stayed active through his passion for tennis.
He is survived by his wife Grace, his three children Isaac, Jessica, Nathan, a granddaughter, brother Edmond, sisters Helen Battle and Rebecca Chong, and 8 nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held for Edgar on July 27th at 11 AM, in Hillside Covenant Church 2060 Magnolia Way, Walnut Creek, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on July 13, 2019