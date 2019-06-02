Home

Edie M. Gachis


Edie M. Gachis
August 20, 1935 - May 20, 2019
El Sobrante
Edie was born to George & Elsie McKeehan in Tennessee & raised in California from a young age. She owned Edie's Hair Fashions for many years before closing shop to do hair out of her home, she also enjoyed crafts. She is survived by 1 sister Violet Power, 2 daughters Kelly Martin & Cathy Hays, son Danny Hays, 3 grandchildren (Jami, Nick, Heather), & 3 great grandchildren (Lilyanna, Weston, Elena). There will be a celebration of life on June 23rd at Kennedy Grove Park at 12pm for her and her late husband James Gachis. Donations can be made to a .


Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019
