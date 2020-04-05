|
|
Edina C. Nelson
May 16, 1929 - April 1, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Edina Catherine Heagerty was born in Alameda, California and spent nearly all of her life in Oakland, a city she loved. She grew up on 66th Avenue in Oakland's Havenscourt neighborhood with two loving parents whose influence would shape her life greatly. Her mother, also Edina, was an avid reader of books and her father Dave was an avid baseball fan. In fact, she was surrounded by sports her entire life. Two of her uncles played professional sports. One, Leo Heagerty, played minor league baseball. The other was two sport star Ernie Nevers (Mae Heagerty Nevers) who played professional baseball, and was enshrined in both the NFL and the NCAA halls of fame.
Edina was educated at Markham Elementary, Frick Junior High and Castlemont High School, where she was elected editor of the Castle Crier in her senior year (Go Knights!). Like her mother (class of '26) before her, Edina (class of '51) graduated from Cal Berkeley. While at Cal she made fast and lifelong friends with her three roommates from Ritter Hall Room 5, meeting regularly for more than 70 years.
During her teen years, Edina began a near lifetime career with Oakland Parks and Recreation, through which she met her future—and forever MVP—husband, Aldo H. Nelson (Cal '49) at Allendale Playground. Edina and Al were original owners in the Grass Valley neighborhood of Oakland, where they lived for over 60 years. She raised five children there and kept a watchful eye and ear over scores of—her word—rambunctious neighborhood kids, sternly enforcing the no-swearing rule, yet always ready with a smile, some Kool-Aid or popsicles for the crowd.
During her early years in Grass Valley, Edina served as PTA president, Cub Scout leader and was a founding member (and permanent president) of the now 59 year old Chabot Park Book Club. She was also a founding member of St. Paschal Baylon parish and a parishioner there for nearly 70 years.
When her youngest son was still a toddler, Edina returned to Parks and Recreation as coordinator of Senior Citizen activities for the city of Oakland. Her flair for fashion inspired the annual Senior Fashion Show and her International Relations major was finally put to use in senior-specialized travel, taking her to six continents and dozens of the world's great cities. She was also the co-founder of Senior Week at Oakland Feather River Camp in Quincy, California, introducing many low income seniors to the incredible beauty of Plumas County. After earning her California Adult Education credential, she became an Oakland Adult Ed teacher at St. Jarlath's Church, retiring in 1995. Leading by example, Edina instilled in her family a culture of generosity and public service that extends into the next generations.
Edina spent the last years of her life at Baywood Court in Castro Valley, where she met and befriended many wonderful and caring people, most notably Allan Borows, with whom she shared a deep friendship in late, older age. She enjoyed Baywood activities and faithfully watched and listened to and cheered on all the Bay Area sports teams, reserving special love for her Giants, A's and Cal Bears!
Edina was preceded in death by her parents, David Henry Heagerty and Edina Carolyn Heagerty (née Kaas), her brother, David A.Heagerty and his wife, Evelyn Pestoni Heagerty. In addition to her brother John D.Heagerty (Toni), cousin and lifetime friend, George Coakley and sister-in-law Dee Nelson, Edina is survived by daughter, Dea (Lloyd Crowther), sons Jack, Christian, John (Margaret), James (Donna); grandchildren Andrew (Brandi), Eric (Stephanie A.), Jordan (Stephanie S.), Robin, and Kevin; great-grandchildren Julian, Brady, Jace, Charlotte and due in September, a player to be named later. She was a beloved aunt and cousin in two large and boisterous families—the Heagertys and the Nelsons.
The family offers boundless thanks to friend, caregiver and lifesaver, Gina Dillard; to the outstanding staff of Baywood Court, and to the exceptional frontline doctors, nurses and staffs of Kaiser Hospitals in Oakland and San Leandro. Though Edina succumbed from natural causes due to old age, please join us in sharing our gratitude to these caregivers who are giving their all during this pandemic.
As noted at the time of Aldo's passing, Edina and Al had a vision for their lives that included building their home in the Oakland Hills, raising a large family and sharing their good fortune with family, friends and neighbors. It was a vision inextricably linked to Oakland, the city they loved and for which we remain profoundly grateful.
A celebration of Edina's life will be held when pandemic restrictions are no longer necessary.
For those so inclined, donations would be appreciated to Camps in Common, Oakland Feather River Camp, PO Box 11061, Oakland, CA. 94611.
View the online memorial for Edina C. Nelson
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020