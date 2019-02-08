Edith H. Liggett

February 1922 - December 27, 2018

Resident of Alamo

Edith H. Liggett died of complications of heart disease on December 27, 2018. She was born in Coin, Iowa in 1922 as the fourth child of Mary Elizabeth (Dalbey) Harris and Elmer Alexander Harris.

Growing up in Coin, Edith played basketball and trombone in the high school band. After graduation, she attended Iowa State University, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree on June 4, 1943. At ISU, she met her future husband, Lawrence Melvin Liggett, and they married on June 20, 1943. Their marriage of 72 years was interrupted only by his death in 2015.

Edith taught until Larry completed his doctorate in Chemistry and the couple moved to Oklahoma. There they had two daughters. With Larry's advancing career, subsequent moves took them to Wyandotte, MI, Lewiston, NY, St. Mary's, PA and finally, Alamo, CA, where Edith was a resident of Contra Costa County for 43 years. During the years in which she was raising her daughters in New York and Pennsylvania, Edith was active in Christian youth education and served as a Trustee of Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Mary's, PA.

Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enhanced her life and that of many others with her enjoyment of dancing, flower arranging and cooking and was an avid bridge player. She was a member of San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women for over 50 years, the Society of Mayflower Descendants of the State of California and the Mount Diablo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in which she served as Historian for many years.

Edith is survived by her devoted daughters, Pamela Jane Liggett of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Dr. Betty Sue El Gammal of Birmingham, AL, as well as two sons-in-law, Thomas Gieleghem and Dr. Taher El Gammal, grandchildren, Dr. Robert L. Schwartz II and Kristina Schwartz, and great grandchildren, Ria Barua Schwartz and Anya Barua Schwartz.

Her remains will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, February 16 at 2PM at the San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church, 902 Danville Boulevard, Alamo, CA 94507 (925-837-5243). Please send flowers or gifts in memory of Edith to the San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church.





