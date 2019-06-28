Edith "Dee" Mitchell

Resident of Orinda, California

It is with great sadness that the family of Edith Ashfield Mitchell, known by friends and family as "Dee" passed away June 8th, 2019 at the age of 97.

A native of Oakland, California, Dee attended San Francisco City College where she studied athletics.

She worked in the financial district of San Francisco where she met her future husband James Mitchell. They had a wonderful life together until his passing in 1994.

A longtime resident of Orinda, California, Dee had a zest for life with many passions including her family, gardening, birding, cooking, fishing and ceramics. She embraced life, ever so curious, ever so active, and ever so strong.

Dee will be fondly remembered by her family. Son Jim (Francie), daughter Carol Evans (Tom) and grandchildren Elizabeth and Daniel Mitchell, Kate and Mitchell Evans.

A private family graveside service took place recently.

Memorial donations can be made in Dee's name to: Ruth Bancroft Garden at ruthbancroftgarden.org.





View the online memorial for Edith "Dee" Mitchell Published in East Bay Times on June 28, 2019