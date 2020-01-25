Home

Edith Perry


1930 - 2020
Edith Perry Obituary
Edith Perry
Feb. 15, 1930-Dec. 14, 2019
Livermore
Edith and her immediate family escaped the horrors of the Holocaust in Germany and immigrated to the U.S. While living with her parents and sister in NYC, she met her future husband, Myron Perry, at a fraternity dance. About a year later they married and had daughters Barbara and Phyllis. They lived in Hartford, CT for a year and then moved to Livermore.
Edith loved to cook and bake and kept a spotless home. She sold Avon for many years. She loved being with her children and her grandson who lived nearby.
Edith was survived by her husband Myron, daughters Barbara Blankenship (Dean) of Enterprise, AL and Phyllis Looney (Ed) of San Ramon, CA. Also, survived by granddaughter Katie and grandson Matthew and two great-grandchildren. Services were held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 25, 2020
