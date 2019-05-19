Edmund Louis Franke Jr.

February 21, 1937 - May 12, 2019

Resident of Hathaway Pines

Edmund Louis Franke Jr. ("Ed") went to the Lord on May 12th, 2019 with his loving family by his bedside. He was 82 and a resident of Hathaway Pines, CA for 24 years.

Ed was born on February 21st, 1937 in Oakland, CA to Edmund Louis Sr. and Yvonne Francis Franke. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Franke in 2002 and by his beloved wife, Nancy Jean Franke in 2016. Ed graduated from Castlemont High in Oakland in 1955. He served in the Navy Reserve from 1957-1963. He married Nevada Stanaland in1960 and had two children, Jennifer Engstrom and James Franke. He later married Nancy Jean Stotts in 1996 (quiet ceremony in Reno, NV) and again shortly thereafter in Murphys, CA. The Franke's moved to Hathaway Pines after both retiring from the City of Hayward.

Ed was hired as a Firefighter at the age of 25 and stayed with the Hayward Fire Department for 29 years. In 1970, he became Hayward's First Firefighter of the Year and retired in 1991 as Battalion Chief with the assignment of Fire Marshal. He was happiest in the mountains with Nancy, exploring the outdoors by fishing, camping, RV'ing with Sierra Rovers RV Club, jeeping adventures with friends, skiing at many resorts, his favorite being Bear Valley. Ed and Nancy loved raising their Brittany Spaniels and were actively involved in American Brittany Rescue. He was an avid painter and landscape artist. He joined the Moose Lodge in 1997 and served as Board of Officers and Trustee. He also served as Chairman of the Moose Legion and was named Legionnaire of the Year in 2002. He was an avid pool player and served as Pool Tournament Chairman from 2001-2010, where he earned the nickname "Fast Eddie" smiling behind the cue stick and was proud of the billiard room that he built at his home.

Ed is survived by his daughter and son, Jennifer Engstrom and James Franke, his four step-children from Nancy Jean Franke, Michael Stotts, Stephanie Cook, Erin Salinas and Jennifer Holbrook. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Mountain Christian Fellowship, 3488 East Hwy 4, in Murphys, CA on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 11am. Reception lunch to follow at the Moose Lodge, 1965 Blagen Road, Arnold, CA. Ed will be laid to rest at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Murphys, CA. The family requests any contributions be made to the American Brittany Rescue.





