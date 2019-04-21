Edmund P. Hernandez

January 8, 1926 - April 14, 2019

Resident of Berkeley, CA

Edmund P. Hernandez was born in Peoria, Illinois to Michael and Juanita Hernandez. Ed had five brothers (George, Robert, Raymond, Henry and Louis) and one sister (Connie). All of them were educated in the public and Catholic schools of Peoria, Illinois.

When Ed was 16 years old, he drove down to the Peoria DMV. The clerk asked him how he got there, and when he told them he drove, they gave him his license. After high school, he served in the army. Thanks to the GI bill, for which he was ever grateful, he was able to attend the University of Illinois, where he graduated with both an undergraduate and a master's degree in architecture engineering. Ed then started practicing his profession while working as an adjunct professor for two years at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Ed then went to live in Rome for two years, where he worked as an architect at the Roman College and helped in the initial construction of the buildings for the headquarters of Opus Dei in Rome. Ed then moved to Kenya where he was the main architect of Strathmore College and Kianda College, two corporate works of Opus Dei in Nairobi. After that, Ed worked in private practice until he moved back to California in 1983 to help with other activities of Opus Dei.

Ed was a good and kind man. He was described as a gentleman by many of his friends. He was also very smart, and would amaze people with his great recall of details of events from 50 to 60 years prior. He will be dearly missed by all at Garber House.

A wake will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Garber House, and a funeral mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Oakland on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am. A reception will be held immediately after the funeral mass, followed by Christian Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, Ca.





