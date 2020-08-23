1/1
Edna Ann (Kitty) Hay
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna (Kitty) Ann Hay
July 19, 1938 ~ August 14, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Kitty was born to Edna and Albert Correia in Oakland, CA. She attended Holy Names High School and Providence School of Nursing. Kitty married Richard (Dick) Hay on Sept 12,1959. Kitty is survived by her husband Dick of 60 years, Children Cheryl (Jeff) Wright, Steven Hay and Dee Dee (Tony) Entrikin and grandchildren Brianna and Logan Wright, Spencer Hay, Mitchell and Morgan Entrikin. She worked at Providence Hospital as a nurse and later was employed at Macy's Sun Valley for 23 years. She loved her flower garden, traveling and knitting. Above all, she loved her family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 12-4 at Connolly and Taylor in Martinez. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Donations can be made to Special Olympics Northern California or Kaiser Hospice.


View the online memorial for Edna (Kitty) Ann Hay



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Connolly and Taylor
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved