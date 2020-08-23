Edna (Kitty) Ann Hay
July 19, 1938 ~ August 14, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Kitty was born to Edna and Albert Correia in Oakland, CA. She attended Holy Names High School and Providence School of Nursing. Kitty married Richard (Dick) Hay on Sept 12,1959. Kitty is survived by her husband Dick of 60 years, Children Cheryl (Jeff) Wright, Steven Hay and Dee Dee (Tony) Entrikin and grandchildren Brianna and Logan Wright, Spencer Hay, Mitchell and Morgan Entrikin. She worked at Providence Hospital as a nurse and later was employed at Macy's Sun Valley for 23 years. She loved her flower garden, traveling and knitting. Above all, she loved her family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 12-4 at Connolly and Taylor in Martinez. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Donations can be made to Special Olympics
Northern California or Kaiser Hospice. View the online memorial for Edna (Kitty) Ann Hay