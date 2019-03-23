Edna Hokanson

April 27, 1929 - March 18, 2019

Fremont

Edna Mae Hokanson (Miller) was born on April 27, 1929, in Boston, MA, to Samuel and Eva Miller. Edna had one sister, Ruth, who was three years older.

As a child, Edna moved to San Leandro, with her parents and sister. She attended and graduated from San Leandro High School in 1947, and attended one year at San Jose State University.

Edna spent much of her youth involved in activities at the San Leandro Presbyterian Church. Many of her fondest memories came from her attendance at church.

Edna met Ralph Hokanson in 1949, and they were married in 1950. (Ralph passed away in 2009.) Shortly after, Ralph enlisted in the US Navy, trained as a Navy Seabee, and was transferred to Guam. Edna was allowed to live on Guam with Ralph, as Ralph completed his enlistment. Edna and Ralph considered Guam an 'island paradise'.

Edna and Ralph settled in Fremont in 1959, where they raised their family. She had three children: Ken (Kathleen), Jack, and Rick (Jane). She now has five grandchildren: Deanne, Kevin, Alisa, Shannon and Sean, and a great granddaughter Kenley. Edna has considered her family her greatest blessing, and the family felt the same about her.

Edna was always grateful for the good life she had, and the family and friends by which she has been surrounded.

If You Could See Where I Have Gone,

The beauty of this place,

And how it feels to know your home

To see the Savior's face.

The family will be holding private services.





View the online memorial for Edna Hokanson Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary