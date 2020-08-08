Edna M. CombsJuly 28, 1929 - August 3, 2020Resident of Kensington, CAEdna Combs passed peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer's. Her husband of over 71 years, Rev. Milton Combs, Sr. and her oldest son, Milt Jr., were with her as she transitioned.Edna and her husband served as American Baptist missionaries in Myanmar (Burma) from 1957 until 1962, leaving after the military coup d'état. She and her husband then moved to Richmond, California, where they lived for over 20 years, becoming active in civic and community affairs, before building their dream home in Kensington, California. Edna loved children – and reading, music, and gardening. Edna was also a tireless community organizer and advocate for youth and public education in Richmond. She demonstrated her deep Christian faith through action – and not just words. In 1972, and at age 42, she became an elementary teacher in the Vallejo City Unified School District where she taught for over 20 years before retiring.Edna is survived by her husband Milt Sr., five children Milt Jr., Karyn, Kris, Roy and John, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, three younger brothers and one younger sister, and a host of nieces and nephews, beloved extended family, and loved ones throughout the country and around the world.An online "virtual" memorial celebration will occur on Sunday afternoon, August 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Please email EdnaCombsMemorial@gmail.com to send condolences and for more information on the memorial celebration. Edna's ashes will be interred at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, California in a private service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Edna's name to the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul, MN, the scholarship fund at Pilgrim Baptist Church in St. Paul, MN, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.Edna will be profoundly missed, but her spirit lives on in those who knew her, and her soul is now free and experiencing eternal joy with God's Angels.(Internment at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond, California.)