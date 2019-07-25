East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Mountain View Cemetery
5000 Piedmont Ave
Oakland, CA 94611
510-658-2588
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
5000 Piedmont Ave
Oakland, CA
Edna Mae Dorenzo


1919 - 2019
Edna Mae Dorenzo Obituary
Edna May Dorenzo
April 26, 1919 - July 19, 2019
A Resident Of Oakland
Edna May Dorenzo died at age 100 on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Oakland, CA. Born in Vallejo, CA on April 26, 1919, Edna was a long-time resident of Oakland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Dorenzo, is survived by her brother, Donald Prentice, and was well-loved by her nieces and nephews. She worked for the Navy Supply Depot in Oakland for 24 years, and was a devoted parishioner of the Lakeshore Ave. Baptist Church. Edna is remembered as kind, compassionate, and generous to all.
There will be a burial service and reception at 11AM on Friday, July 26, at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA


Published in East Bay Times on July 25, 2019
