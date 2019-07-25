|
|
Edna May Dorenzo
April 26, 1919 - July 19, 2019
A Resident Of Oakland
Edna May Dorenzo died at age 100 on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Oakland, CA. Born in Vallejo, CA on April 26, 1919, Edna was a long-time resident of Oakland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Dorenzo, is survived by her brother, Donald Prentice, and was well-loved by her nieces and nephews. She worked for the Navy Supply Depot in Oakland for 24 years, and was a devoted parishioner of the Lakeshore Ave. Baptist Church. Edna is remembered as kind, compassionate, and generous to all.
There will be a burial service and reception at 11AM on Friday, July 26, at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA
View the online memorial for Edna May Dorenzo
Published in East Bay Times on July 25, 2019