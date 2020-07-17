Edouard Covington McKnight
Oct. 14, 1941 - June 25, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Edouard Covington McKnight (Cov) died peacefully at his home with his wife of 37 years Suzanne Murphy and Father Paul at his side. The cause of death was cancer of the head and neck.
Cov was Raised in Piedmont by his parents Edouard Bliss McKnight and Marcelle (Simpson) McKnight. Life accomplishments include, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, graduating from San Francisco State with a degree in Art and owner and operator of Madewell Products who manufactures The Original Bag Shag a well respected product in the golfing industry.
From childhood he was a passionate fan of the UC Berkeley Golden Bears football team and was a proud Bear Backer.
While his children were growing up, Cov was always involved in their lives whether it be coaching a football or baseball team, planning a school carnival, helping with a Camp Fire Girl project, or assisting with Grad Night.
His other passion was Yosemite National Park the love of which he shared with countless family members and friends over the years. His interest included hiking, photograph and country music.
Cov is survived by his wife Suzanne Murphy and her daughter Meredith Murphy as well as his sister Nancy McKnight Morris and all of Nancy's children and grandchildren. His former wife and mother of his two children, Sally McKnight, son Gregory McKnight and Daughter Monica McKnight. He was proud "Pappy" to nine grandchildren, Jake, Chad (Meredith), Genevieve (Monica) , Madison, Tara Renee, Taylor, Austin, Jackson and Patrick (Greg and Tara).
A celebration of Cov's wonderful life will happen when all can safely gather and in the meantime, a special remembrance in Cov's name to the Yosemite Conservancy (yosemite.org
) would surely make him smile.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMApoP_Elxk View the online memorial for Edouard Covington McKnight