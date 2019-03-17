East Bay Times Obituaries
St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA 94806
510-234-2012
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA 94806
Eduardo Patlan Obituary
Eduardo Patlan
Feb. 20, 1939 - March 10, 2019
Resident of San Pablo
Ed passed away peacefully at home. He was a resident of Pinole and San Pablo for 65 years. He was an Army Veteran and worked for Alcan and the Naval Center for 35 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved Susie of 50 years and his father Gerardo. He is survived by his mother Marie and his brothers Vidal, Lorenzo, and Mariano and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a funeral service for Ed on Thurs., 3/21 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Cntr, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA 94806


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
