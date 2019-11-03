|
|
Edward Allen Fearing
Resident of Martinez, California
Passed away peacefully in his home in Martinez, CA on October 22, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by family.
Ed was born on May 27, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to the late Esther and Ralph Fearing. He attended George Washington High School in San Francisco and University of California, Berkeley where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. Ed then went on to serve in the United States Army for 2 years, where he served overseas and was honorably discharged in 1957.
Ed met the love of his life Patricia (Pat) Zamloch while working in San Francisco. They were married on June 25, 1960 and celebrated 50 years together prior to Pat's passing in 2011. Ed had a long career at Chevron Corporation as a Systems Analyst, which he retired from after 31 years of service. Ed was a very loyal man and respected for his strong work ethic.
Ed loved sports, reading, playing cards (bridge), Sudoku, and spending time with family and friends. Ed and Pat were loyal Cal Bears football fans and enjoyed attending football games. Go Bears!Ed enjoyed his daily walks with his dear neighbor friends and their dogs who helped support him when he was ill. Ed cherished time with his children and grandchildren and the joy they brought to his life.
Ed is survived by his children (and their spouses), Eileen Rossi (Victor), Robert Fearing (Lyn), Jenny Barry (Sean), his brother Watson Fearing (Joan), his sister Isabel Buck (John), and grandchildren Kai, Keahi, Sage and Sammy and his beloved dog Sam. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cherished friends, including nephew Paul Espinosa who was compassionately by his side during his end of life.
Ed will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who was wise and fair and had the kindest, gentlest soul. He will be greatly missed by all.
Ed's family would like to mention the excellent attention from the caregivers at Home Care Assistance, Agnes, Gloria, Judy, Susan, and many others who provided outstanding care to Ed and his family, as well as the incredible support and care from the nurses at Hospice of the East Bay.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary in Lafayette at 10AM for family and friends.
In lieu of gifts/flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Parkinson's Disease Association or Hospice of the East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill 94523 in Ed's name/honor.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019