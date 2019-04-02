Edward Allen Johnson, MD

April 13, 1932 - March 26, 2019

Walnut Creek

Edward Allen Johnson was born and raised in Gahanna, Ohio to parents Daisy Barnhard and Floyd Johnson. His brothers Clarol and Arnold Johnson predeceased him.

Ed graduated from Ohio State University - Phi Kappa Psi. He was trained at UCSF Medical School and became a board certified anesthesiologist practicing medicine at Brookside and Doctor's Hospitals in Richmond and Pinole. He also ran a family practice in El Cerrito for 15 years.

He was a long-time member at Mira Vista Golf Club in El Cerrito, and enjoyed playing golf and cards with his buddies. He was a marathon runner and skier. He and his family also enjoyed their log cabin on the 8th tee of Tahoe Donner Golf Course for 18 years.

Ed is survived by his wife, Terri Johnson, his three daughters; Katherine Elisabeth Johnson (Troy Burns), Olivia Nicole Johnson Marciniak (Neil), Kelly Morene Johnson (Mark Feeny), and his two grandsons Griffin and Wells Marciniak.

A private celebration of his life will be held in his behalf. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Hospice East Bay.





View the online memorial for Edward Allen Johnson, MD Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary