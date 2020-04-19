|
|
Edward Andersen
October 8, 1926 - April 6, 2020
Fair Oaks, California
Edward Peter Andersen peacefully passed away in his sleep while living in Fair Oaks, California on March 6,2020. Ed was born to Peter and Roseminna Andersen on October 8, 1926 in Oakland, California.
Ed joined the Navy in July 1944. While proudly serving our country, Ed met his life-long, best friend Jim Stonhaus. Soon after, Ed met the love of his life, Virginia Hoyer, while visiting Lake Arrowhead, California. Virginia was sunbathing in her favorite white bathing suit, Ed was hooked! That was all it took and they began their 60 year love story.
Ed and Virginia shared the love of outdoors including tennis, golf and most of all skiing. They loved being members of the Stockton water ski club where they had many "dinner club" friends. Also, their love of travel kept them active and moving in many directions.
Ed worked at Foucar Ray and Simon steel company as Vice President and finished his career as general manager at American Steel in Sacramento.
Ed was a wonderful father to Ilene McFadden (Kevin), Tom Andersen (Bogi) and loving grandfather to Kevin Jr. , Maggie Caddell (Mike), Molly McFadden.
He will always be remembered for his outgoing personality , love of sports and caring heart. Ed leaves many family and friends to cherish his memory. He now joins his beloved Virginia on a tropical beach in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Western Neuropathy Association, PO Box 276567, Sacramento, CA 95827.
View the online memorial for Edward Andersen
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020