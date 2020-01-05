|
Edward Anthony Vaccaro Sr., PhD.
Resident of Pittsburg
Edward Anthony Vaccaro Sr., PhD., 83, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at John Muir Hospital, in Concord, California following a brief illness.
He is preceded by his parents Anthony Vaccaro & Maria Asunta (Bianco) Vaccaro, and his wife of 54 years, Jeanne (Dennis) Vaccaro.
Edward was born August 10, 1936 in Paterson, New Jersey. In his early years, young Edward spent his time enjoying the arts and days with his family along the Jersey Shore. He studied at Fordham University before meeting his wife, Jeanne. They married May 28, 1960.
Ed & Jeanne moved their family from New Jersey to the Bay Area and fell in love with Concord, California. He was a businessman for several years, many of which he owned a local flower shop - Vaccaro's Florist. To many, he was known as the "Flower Doctor". He acquired his doctorate from Golden State University in 1987.
He leaves behind his family, including his 4 children and their spouses - Edward Vaccaro Jr. & Jayme (Taormina) Vaccaro, Debra (Vaccaro) Ramirez & Alexander Ramirez, Susan (Vaccaro) Papalia & Dean Papalia, and Anthony Vaccaro & Rob Green. He also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren, Colleen (husband Adam) Hull, Katie (husband Andrew) Matthews, Aaron Ramirez, Edward Vaccaro III, Megan Riccabona (fiancé Kenney Smock), Robert Vaccaro, Caitlin Papalia, Kacy Papalia, Michael Vaccaro, and Mackenzie Papalia, as well as 2 great grandchildren, Nathalie and Elizabeth.
Visitation will be from 5:00 TO 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord. The Funeral Liturgy will be at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020