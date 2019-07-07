Edward B. Adamo

April 28, 1928 - June 28, 2019

Resident of Oakland

Ed passed away of natural causes at home. He was a life-long resident of Oakland. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, of 48 years and his son, Steven. Ed's father opened the Buffalo Club on Broadway in 1924. Ed and his brother, Vince, took over the business in 1962 and closed it in 1984. He was a long time member of the Colombo Club and Buon Tiempo. Ed graduated from Fremont High in Oakland in January of 1947. He has three children, Cathy, Steven (d), and Rick, ten grandchildren Michael Mollica (Tina), Cheryl Willis (Ryan), Amanda Melendez (Erik), Mikey Campbell, Anna Ballinger (JW), Nick Adamo (Kelsi), Isabella Adamo (d), Christopher Adamo, Nicole Adamo (d), and Tony Adamo. He also has eight great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at Transfiguration Church in Castro Valley on Friday July 12, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rancho Cielo Youth Campus PO Box 6948 Salinas, CA 93912 in memory of Edward Adamo.





View the online memorial for Edward B. Adamo Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019