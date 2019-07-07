Home

POWERED BY

Services
Transfiguration Catholic Chr
4000 E Castro Valley Blvd
Castro Valley, CA 94552
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Church
Castro Valley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Adamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward B. Adamo


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward B. Adamo Obituary
Edward B. Adamo
April 28, 1928 - June 28, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Ed passed away of natural causes at home. He was a life-long resident of Oakland. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, of 48 years and his son, Steven. Ed's father opened the Buffalo Club on Broadway in 1924. Ed and his brother, Vince, took over the business in 1962 and closed it in 1984. He was a long time member of the Colombo Club and Buon Tiempo. Ed graduated from Fremont High in Oakland in January of 1947. He has three children, Cathy, Steven (d), and Rick, ten grandchildren Michael Mollica (Tina), Cheryl Willis (Ryan), Amanda Melendez (Erik), Mikey Campbell, Anna Ballinger (JW), Nick Adamo (Kelsi), Isabella Adamo (d), Christopher Adamo, Nicole Adamo (d), and Tony Adamo. He also has eight great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at Transfiguration Church in Castro Valley on Friday July 12, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rancho Cielo Youth Campus PO Box 6948 Salinas, CA 93912 in memory of Edward Adamo.


View the online memorial for Edward B. Adamo
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.