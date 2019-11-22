|
Edward Blanchard
Apr. 25, 1926 - Oct. 17, 2019
Hayward
A Bay Area native, and life-long resident, Ed passed away quietly, at the VA Hospital's Livermore Community Living Center. He was a veteran of World War II.
Integrity, and devotion to family, community, and country characterized Ed's life.
He is survived by his second wife, Shirley, daughters Diane Alexander (Fred) and Marie Blanchard (Lance Swing), step-daughter Margaret Andrews, step-son Mike Langum (Alexandra); and many grand and great-grand children. Ed's first wife Marguerite (Midge), step-son Bob Langum, son-in-law John Andrews, and brother-in-law Richard Lopes preceded Ed in death.
Ed's ashes were scattered at sea in a private ceremony through services provided by the Neptune Society.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019