Edward Boniface Vaisnor

August 21, 1928 - February 5, 2019

Resident of Lafayette

Edward Boniface Vaisnor, age 90, entered the Lord's kingdom on February 5, 2019. He fought the good fight, but eventually passed away from congestive heart failure.

Edward was born on August 21, 1928 in Chicago Illinois to Benifacas Vaisnor and Barbora Rovas. He was the youngest of 4, 1 brother Boniface, and 2 sisters Bernice and Emily. He grew up on the south side of Chicago near Marquette Park. He attended Tilden Tech High School and fully participated in athletics earning varsity letters in his selected individual and team sports. Also at this time he met his future wife to be Esther Helen Domnanovits. This chance meeting took place at the Viking Dance Hall. From that point forward, their loving relationship grew which in turn led them to be joined in the Holy Bonds of Matrimony on August 27, 1949. In the following years while working and attending college Edward decided to change directions and enlist in the US Army. He fulfilled his active duty commitment from 1952 to 1954 in West Germany followed by an additional 6 year commitment in the US Army Reserves. Upon his release from active duty, he and Esther packed up their belongings in a MG sports car and headed west to California. After starting a family and a brief stay in Southern California, they with one child in tow moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and settled in the town of Lafayette. Over the next 10 years the family grew to 5 sons. At this time, Edward started his career as a Sale Representative in the facilities materials handling business. This beginning and for the next 40 years opened up the opportunity for him to start his own business representing the various lines of equipment required to manage large and small facility inventory. Also over this time his passion for athletics never wavered. From coaching CYO Basketball, his membership at the Round Hill Country Club, to introducing his 5 sons to a variety of winter and summer sports, this was a very important pastime for him. His Catholic faith played a critical role in his life. His spirituality was strengthened at an early age when his older brother Boniface became a Catholic Priest. As a resident of Lafayette, he was an active member of the St Perpetua Parish for 60 years and enjoyed singing in the church choir. At various times in his later years he loved to schedule trips to Europe and Canada with his wife Esther, his brother Boniface, and his sister Bernice. And on these trips he always made sure to bring along his golf clubs. He enjoyed watching High School, College, and Professional Sports and was truly thrilled to have the opportunity to see his granddaughter Vanessa play Club and High School Volleyball. His faith, his family, his relationships, athletics, and travel were the true foundations of his life. He will be truly missed but never forgotten.

Edward is predeceased by his wife of 57 years Esther Vaisnor, his brother Fr. Boniface Vaisnor, and his sister Emily Schiller.

He is survived by his 98 year old sister Bernice Grunloh of San Diego, his 5 sons Mark, Gregory, Keith and wife Joan, Scott and wife Lorena, and Robert, his grandchildren Arielle and husband Mark, Christopher, Vanessa Rose, and his great grandson August.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 1:30pm Saturday March 2nd at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 3454 Hamlin Road, Lafayette, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations can be made to the St. Perpetua Capital Campaign for the New School Center.

https://stperpetua.org/capital-campaign-1





